Two Dead in Fiery Crash on SR-78 in Ocotillo Wells

Two people were killed in a fiery crash Saturday evening in Ocotillo Wells, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

A pick-up truck collided with another vehicle just before 7 p.m. on state Route 78, east of Borrego Springs Road near Quarry Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two vehicles caught fire killing both drivers, the highway law enforcement agency said.

Route 78 was briefly closed in both directions for the investigation but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.