Two Dead in Fiery Crash on SR-78 in Ocotillo Wells - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Two Dead in Fiery Crash on SR-78 in Ocotillo Wells

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chargers Make Unexpected Kicking Change
    CalFire

    Two people were killed in a fiery crash Saturday evening in Ocotillo Wells, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

    A pick-up truck collided with another vehicle just before 7 p.m. on state Route 78, east of Borrego Springs Road near Quarry Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The two vehicles caught fire killing both drivers, the highway law enforcement agency said.

    Route 78 was briefly closed in both directions for the investigation but has since reopened.

    The cause of the crash has not been determined.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices