Tree Branch Falls on I-15 in Escondido Causing Crash

By Christina Bravo

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    A traffic map of southbound Interstate 15 Monday morning, where a tree branch fall was creating traffic delays of up to two hours at state Route 78.

    Several cars crashed when a tree branch fell on southbound Interstate 15 near state Route 78 in Escondido during commuting hours Monday.

    The crash was reported to California Highway Patrol before 6:30 a.m. The tree branch fell from the center divider and was blocking at least two lanes of southbound I-15, CHP said. 

    Medics responded to the scene but were cleared because no injuries were reported.

    Caltrans crews were called to remove the tree branch and the scene has since been cleared but commuters may see delays of up to two hours.  

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

