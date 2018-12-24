Trash Collection Delayed Due to Holiday

Trash service will be delayed for communities around San Diego County due to the Christmas holiday.

For the city of San Diego, there will be no trash collected on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Trash will be collected one day later for the remainder of that week.

The same is planned for residents of Oceanside, according to the city’s website.

In Chula Vista, Republic Services said trash pickup service will run one day behind throughout the holiday week beginning Dec. 24 as well as the week of Dec.31.

EDCO will delay its residential and commercial collection by one day for the holiday week in Coronado, Encinitas, Escondido, Fallbrook, Imperial Beach, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, National City, Poway, Ramona, San Diego, San Marcos, Solana Beach, Valley Center, Vista and the unincorporated areas of San Diego County. This includes Fallbrook Waste & Recycling Services.

Public disposal sites will continue operating during normal business hours on Monday, Dec. 24, according to EDCO.