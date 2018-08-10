Torrey Pines HS Alum Sentenced for Posting Instagram Threat

A man who posted threatening messages about his former high school will spend a year at a residential treatment facility, a San Diego judge ruled Friday.

Kevin Gregory Matlak, 21, graduated in 2015 from Torrey Pines High School.

In May, Matlak posted a cryptic message on Instagram along with a picture of an AR-15, threatening the staff and students.



The message prompted school administrators to cancel classes, a senior awards night event, and several athletic banquets.

At an earlier court hearing, Matlak’s defense attorney said his client voluntarily admitted himself into a psychiatric facility.

Prosecutors argued that Matlak had a resentment toward the school about his inability to walk at graduation due to a job and other responsibilities.

On Friday, Matlak was sentenced to 365 days in custody to be served in a residential treatment facility, Genesis Recovery, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

He was also ordered to five years of formal probation. He must stay at least 1,000 yards from the school and three victims, the judge ruled.



