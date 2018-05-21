Threat Against Santee High Schools Unsubstantiated: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Threat Against Santee High Schools Unsubstantiated: SDSO

By Brie Stimson

Published 27 minutes ago

    The San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) is investigating an unsubstantiated email threat of violence directed at two unnamed high schools in Santee Monday.

    The investigation found no evidence the threat has any validity, and there is no immediate threat, SDSO officials say.

    Additional Sheriff’s deputies were stationed at the two high schools out of an abundance of caution, SDSO confirms.

    The unsubstantiated threat comes just three days after the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed 10 people.  

    Check back on this developing story for more information.  

      

