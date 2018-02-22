Teen Charged for Making Criminal Threats Against HS in Imperial - NBC 7 San Diego
Teen Charged for Making Criminal Threats Against HS in Imperial

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 10:37 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018

    The Imperial County District Attorney filed charges Thursday against a teen accused of making criminal threats to students and staff at a high school last week.

    Karl Manaig, 18, of El Centro was charged with three counts of making criminal threats after he threatened to kill or injure students and teachers at Imperial High School in Imperial on Friday, according to the DA.

    Imperial is just north of El Centro along State Route 86.

    The Imperial Police Department, with help from Homeland Security's local internet crimes taskforce, investigated the threats after it was informed of them by school officials.

    The case was submitted to the District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

