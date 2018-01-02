Man, 23, Killed in New Year’s Eve Shooting in Mountain View

San Diego police are investigating the death of a man gunned down just before the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve in the Mountain View community.

Diego Armando Villa, 23, of El Cajon was found bleeding on Teak and 38th streets Sunday. A witness called police to report the victim was down on a sidewalk. When officers arrived, they found Villa suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and arm.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he died on New Year’s Day, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

As of Tuesday, there had been no arrests in the homicide case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.



