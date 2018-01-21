A motorcyclist suspected of drunk driving sped down a Pacific Peach roadway, ran a red light and slammed into a car Saturday night, police said. While police were on scene, a vehicle crashed into the same car.

Peter Humphrey, 27, was driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle along Grand Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he ran a red light at the intersection with Olney Street, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

At that moment, a 61-year-old driver in a green Nissan Altima was making a left turn onto Grand Avenue from Olney Street. Humphrey slammed into the Altima, Tansey said.

The crash fractured Humphrey’s pelvis. He was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The woman was not injured.

1 Suspected of DUI After Pair of Crashes in PB

SDPD believes Humphrey was speeding and under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He faces DUI charges.

While SDPD Traffic Division was conducting their investigation into the crash, a second car slammed into the same Nissan Altima as it sat on the side of Grand Avenue, video of the scene shows.

The driver of the white sedan was treated at the scene for injuries.