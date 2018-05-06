Suspect Leads CVPD on Pursuit, Slams Into 2 Patrol Cars

Chula Vista police attempted to make a traffic stop on a car that was driving on two flat tires on E Street just before midnight Saturday.

Eventually the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Daniel Hernandez, stopped, but quickly drove off again, screaming obscenities and saying he wanted officers to kill him.

Soon, he turned into the parking for Black Angus and slammed into a pillar supporting the overhang and the restaurant’s entrance.

He then put the car into reverse and slammed into a patrol car with an officer inside. Next, he put the car into drive and rammed a second police car.

Hernandez was finally taken into custody after officers used a Taser on him.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital with lower back pain and was released soon afterward.

Hernandez faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, DUI, and DUI alcohol causing injury.