Three San Diego craft breweries were included on the Brewers Association’s annual 2017 top 50 producing U.S. brewing companies lists: Stone Brewing Company, Green Flash Brewing Company, and Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

Forty small and independent craft brewers make up the association’s top 50 overall brewing companies lists. The lists are determined by beer sales volume.

On the Top 50 Craft Brewing Companies list, Stone was number eight, Karl Strauss was number 41, and Green Flash was 43. The only San Diego company listed on the Top 50 Overall Brewing Companies is Stone -- the Escondido based company comes in at number 18.

“In an increasingly competitive and mature marketplace, these brewing companies continue to lead and pave the path for small and independent craft brewers,” Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association said in a statement.

The association is a national non-profit trade group that represents small and independent craft brewers.