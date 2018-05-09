Sprouts Farmers Market Opens in Mira Mesa

A long line of people was on hand Wednesday for the grand opening of the newest Sprouts Farmers Market in Mira Mesa.

The 31,000-square foot store is located at 8142 Mira Mesa Boulevard in the shopping center west of Interstate 15.

As part of the store's opening, the first 200 shoppers received a discount on their purchases. Each customer also got a free reusable bag.

There are more giveaways scheduled this weekend. On Saturday, May 12, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will get a coupon booklet for five free deli items.

On Sunday, May 13, every 15th customer at the checkout will get a $5 coupon to use on their next visit.

Managers want the community to know this location will also participate in the company's Food Rescue program by donating unsold and edible groceries to Feed San Diego.

The company announced plans to open 30 stores in the U.S. this year. The Mira Mesa location is the only location planned in San Diego County.