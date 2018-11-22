Soggy Start to Thanksgiving for San Diego

Thanksgiving was off to a soggy start for San Diegans as a weak storm system brought overnight showers to Southern California.

The storm system brought spotty showers to Carlsbad and Oceanside around midnight before making its way east, where it would taper off around 10 a.m., according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

"As we go through the rest of the morning, we’ll see a few more light showers pass through -- nothing very heavy and most of your Thanksgiving will be breezy and chilly," Parveen said.

By 4 a.m., storm clouds had dumped more than a quarter-inch of rain on Encinitas and more than a tenth-inch of rain on San Marcos, Escondido, Palomar Mountain and parts of Chula Vista, the National Weather Service said.

Other areas seeing consistent precipitation were Del Mar, Carlsbad, La Jolla, Vista, La Mesa and Fallbrook.

Parts of central San Diego and the East County were seeing sprinkles but significant rainfall did not develop by 4 a.m., according to the NWS.

The light spotty showers were making roadways slick Thursday morning.

"This is light rain but it's enough to make the roads a little slippery in some spots," Parveen said.

Showers are expected to linger until the afternoon when clouds would partially dissipate but cool and breezy conditions would remain. Light, spotty showers are possible through Saturday.

If enough showers develop in the mountains, snow is possible at elevations above 6,500 feet but it was unlikely to occur during this storm system, NWS said.

The storm system isn't strong enough to even come close to San Diego's wettest Thanksgiving record, which was set in 2008 with a total of 1.26 inches of rain, according to NWS.