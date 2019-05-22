Sign of Spring in San Diego: Jacaranda Trees Are in Bloom

The Jacaranda trees are in bloom in Balboa Park in the heart of San Diego, California on May 21, 2019.

A beautiful sign of spring in San Diego is the bloom of the Jacaranda trees around the county.

You may know them more by their vibrant, purple flowers as shown in video from Kate Sessions park in Pacific Beach.

It was Sessions and her work as a horticulturist that are credited with bringing the trees to California from South America.

After seeing the Jacarandas blossom in Sessions' gardens, now known as Balboa Park, the trees were planted extensively in the 1920s, in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles too.

