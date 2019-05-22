Sign of Spring in San Diego: Jacaranda Trees Are in Bloom - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Sign of Spring in San Diego: Jacaranda Trees Are in Bloom

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Sign of Spring in San Diego: Jacaranda Trees Are in Bloom
    Angelos Papazis/NBC 7
    The Jacaranda trees are in bloom in Balboa Park in the heart of San Diego, California on May 21, 2019.

    A beautiful sign of spring in San Diego is the bloom of the Jacaranda trees around the county.

    You may know them more by their vibrant, purple flowers as shown in video from Kate Sessions park in Pacific Beach.

    It was Sessions and her work as a horticulturist that are credited with bringing the trees to California from South America.

    After seeing the Jacarandas blossom in Sessions' gardens, now known as Balboa Park, the trees were planted extensively in the 1920s, in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles too.

    If you've got some images of Jacaranda trees you'd like to share, send them to us through our free NBC 7 mobile app, the NBC 7 home page, via Facebook or Instagram. 

    Why We Love San Diego Gallery IIWhy We Love San Diego Gallery II

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices