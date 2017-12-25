2 Killed in Fiery Oceanside Crash on I-5 - NBC 7 San Diego
2 Killed in Fiery Oceanside Crash on I-5

It is unclear how the crash happened.

By Samantha Tatro

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Two people were in a fiery two-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside on Christmas Day, authorities confirmed. 

    The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday on I-5 southbound, north of the Coast Highway in Oceanside, authorities confirmed. 

    California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials closed at least three lanes of I-5 southbound and authorities are diverting traffic off at Harbor Drive. A Sig Alert has been issued for the area. 

    It is unclear how the crash happened. As a result of the impact, one car caught on fire. 

    No further information is available. Check back for updates. 

