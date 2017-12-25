Two people were in a fiery two-car crash on southbound Interstate 5 in Oceanside on Christmas Day, authorities confirmed.

The crash happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday on I-5 southbound, north of the Coast Highway in Oceanside, authorities confirmed.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials closed at least three lanes of I-5 southbound and authorities are diverting traffic off at Harbor Drive. A Sig Alert has been issued for the area.

It is unclear how the crash happened. As a result of the impact, one car caught on fire.

No further information is available. Check back for updates.