Shark Advisory Signs Posted at Del Mar Beach After Possible Great White Sightings

Shark advisory signs were posted along the beach in Del Mar Tuesday after fish believed to be juvenile white sharks were spotted near the shoreline.

Del Mar Lifeguard Chief Jon Edelbrock said his staff followed state protocol and posted signs on the beach warning swimmers to enter the ocean at their own risk.

The sharks have not displayed any aggressive behavior, Edelbrock said.

California State University Long Beach is assisting with the species identification.

No other information was available.

