Second Body Found in San Diego Bay in as Many Days

A man's body was found Saturday at Naval Air Station North Island, a day after another man's body was found in a similar manner in San Diego Bay, according to San Diego Harbor Police.

The middle age man's body was found shortly before noon along the shoreline of the NAS North Island, Sgt. Victor Banuelos said.

The man's body showed no obvious signs of trauma, he said.

Divers recovered the body and transferred the victim to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation, Banuelos said.

This is the second body found in the bay this week. On Friday, a body was found in a waterway on Naval Base San Diego.

The U.S. Navy told police a man's body was discovered at about 8:20 a.m. in a waterway belonging to the base, near Harbor Drive and 8th Street in National City, HPD said.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a middle-aged man floating in the water. There were no obvious signs of trauma in that case either, Banuelos said.

The investigation was continuing in that case.

It was unclear if the two cases were related but police said they will do an extremely thorough investigation into the matter.

Anyone with any information about either incident was urged to call Harbor Police at (619) 686-6272.