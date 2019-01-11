Body Found in Waterway on Naval Base San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
Body Found in Waterway on Naval Base San Diego

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    An investigation is underway after a body was found in a waterway on Naval Base San Diego, the Harbor Police Department said. 

    The U.S. Navy told police a man's body was discovered at about 8:20 a.m. in a waterway belonging to the base, near Harbor Drive and 8th Street in National City, HPD said. 

    HPD was handling the investigation though said the death does not seem suspicious at this time. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

