Seaport Village Under New Management

The Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners has selected Protea Property Management, Inc. to manage and operate Seaport Village. The San Diego-based property management firm will take over after Seaport Village’s current lease expires on Sept. 30.

The Port will begin work with Protea, Seaport Village businesses, and the current lessee on a transition plan leading up to Oct. 1.

“This important step will ensure the shopping and dining complex remains a vibrant and prosperous waterfront destination for residents, visitors and the businesses that operate within it until the Port’s planned redevelopment of the Central Embarcadero,” a press release from the Port of San Diego said.

Seaport Village is a waterfront shopping and dining complex located at 849 West Harbor Drive in Downtown San Diego, adjacent to San Diego Bay.

Protea owns and operates two San Diego specialty retail centers: Flower Hill Promenade and Pangaea Outpost.