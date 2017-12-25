Scripps Ranch Businesses Without Water on Christmas Day

A water main break interrupted service for a hotel and gas station in Scripps Ranch on Christmas Day.

A valve broke near Scripps Poway Parkway and Scripps Highland around 8:30 a.m.

Water crews shut off service to gas station and the Residence Inn while they made repairs.

One woman from San Jose said her family had planned to celebrate Christmas in the hotel room because her relative's home is not large enough to fit the entire family.

Now, she said the family wasn't sure where to celebrate Christmas.

No other information on the repairs was available. Water was restored by 6:30 p.m.