Woman Fractures Skull After Scooter Crashes in Liberty Station

A woman was hospitalized Saturday after she fell while riding a motorized scooter in the Liberty Station area of San Diego, police said.

The woman, identified as 50 years old, was adjusting her purse when it got caught up in the handle bars of the scooter, police said.

She was traveling through a parking lot along Historic Decatur Road when she lost control of the scooter and fell.

The woman hit her head on the ground and suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, according to police.

Officers did not release the speed at which the scooter was traveling at the time of the crash.