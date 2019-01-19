San Marcos Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Rancho Bernardo

A pursuit that started in San Marcos ended a crash on southbound Interstate 15 near Rancho Bernardo, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

The chase started around 10:15 p.m. in San Marcos after the driver failed to yield to a traffic stop, a sheriff's watch commander said.

The suspect then fled south on I-15 and crashed somewhere between the Bernardo Center Drive and Camino Del Norte, SDSO said.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The two left lanes and the onramp to the southbound HOV lanes were blocked, according to the Caltrans camera.

