San Diego Zoo Safari Park Announces Names of 3 Cheetah Cubs Decided by Fan Vote - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Announces Names of 3 Cheetah Cubs Decided by Fan Vote

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Safari Park Announces Names of 3 New Cheetah Cubs

    Say hello to Tadala, Lesedi and Jabula. (Video courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park) (Published 3 hours ago)

    The cheetah lovers spoke and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park listened.

    After running a Facebook poll to let park fans vote on names for three of its new cheetah cubs, the park announced the results Tuesday.

    It introduced Tadala, Lesedi and Jabula to the world with a sweet minute-long video on social media of the cub siblings doing what they do best, which is being cute.

    The park said the names are Zulu and Tswana: Tadala means "we have been blessed," Lesedi means "light" and Jabula means "rejoice".

    San Diego's Cutest Critters

    [G] San Diego's Cutest Critters
    San Diego Zoo

    Because of markings on their tails, keepers nicknamed the brother and two sisters “Blue,” “Purple” and “Yellow” until more proper names could be decided.

    If you want to see the cubs on exhibit, swing by the park's Nairobi Station.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices