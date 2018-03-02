Small Fire Sparks in Trolley’s Air-Conditioning Unit: MTS

A small fire sparked in the air-conditioning unit of a trolley at a popular Little Italy transit station Friday but most passengers had already hopped off the train, officials said.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) spokesperson Rob Schupp said the blaze happened around 1:20 p.m. inside an A/C unit atop a trolley. The train was at the terminus at America Plaza on India Street.

Four people were evacuated from the trolley; the fire was quickly put out by an MTS line supervisor.

No one was hurt, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

Schupp said the fire caused the trolley to miss one eastbound trip but, other than that, there was no major disruption to service.

“We have spare vehicles so this won’t have an impact on service going forward,” he added.

At this point, the cost of damage to the trolley and length to complete repairs is unknown.