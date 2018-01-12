On Saturday, anyone with Kaiser Permanente insurance can get a free flu shot at the locations in La Mesa, Otay Mesa, San Marcos and Vandever from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - no appointment necessary

With the recent spike in confirmed flu cases and flu-related deaths, Kaiser Permanente is offering a free flu shot day for its members this Saturday in San Diego.

In San Diego County, there have been 91 flu-related deaths so far this season. The number is well above the eight deaths recorded last year.

The County Health and Human Services Agency wants residents to get the flu vaccine. Those who are under 5 years old or over 65 years old are especially vulnerable. As are pregnant women and people with long-term medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, blood disorders or lung disease.

On Saturday, anyone with Kaiser Permanente insurance can get a free flu shot at the locations in La Mesa, Otay Mesa, San Marcos and Vandever from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - no appointment necessary.

If this Saturday event is not convenient, you can find clinic locations and times for Kaiser Permanente at kp.org/flu.

About 70 percent of the people who died from the flu this season were not vaccinated, Pouya Afshar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Integrated Healthcare Alliance said earlier this week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it takes two weeks for immunity to develop.

There have been a total of 10,324 lab-confirmed cases of influenza this season as of Tuesday compared to 1,352 last season, according to the county.