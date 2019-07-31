An increase in law enforcement will be visible at the San Diego International Airport Wednesday night as U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducts a multi-agency active shooter training.
The overnight training exercise will be conducted at Terminal 2 by CBP in conjunction with San Diego Fire-Rescue, airport authorities, Port of San Diego officials and others.
Anyone who witnesses an increase in police and emergency vehicles near the airport from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday should not be alarmed, CBP said.
The full-scale drill is expected to evaluate San Diego's emergency response in an active shooter situation.
CBP said the exercise is necessary due to a growing number of active shootings across the world.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.