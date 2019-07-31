Large-Scale Active Shooter Response Drill Planned at San Diego International Airport - NBC 7 San Diego
Large-Scale Active Shooter Response Drill Planned at San Diego International Airport

The full-scale drill is expected to evaluate San Diego's emergency response in an active shooter situation

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 27 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    NBC 7
    San Diego skyline from the south showing the harbor and San Diego International Airport otherwise known as Lindbergh Field.

    An increase in law enforcement will be visible at the San Diego International Airport Wednesday night as U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducts a multi-agency active shooter training. 

    The overnight training exercise will be conducted at Terminal 2 by CBP in conjunction with San Diego Fire-Rescue, airport authorities, Port of San Diego officials and others. 

    Anyone who witnesses an increase in police and emergency vehicles near the airport from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday should not be alarmed, CBP said. 

    The full-scale drill is expected to evaluate San Diego's emergency response in an active shooter situation. 

    CBP said the exercise is necessary due to a growing number of active shootings across the world. 

    This story will be updated as information becomes available. 

