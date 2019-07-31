San Diego skyline from the south showing the harbor and San Diego International Airport otherwise known as Lindbergh Field.

An increase in law enforcement will be visible at the San Diego International Airport Wednesday night as U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducts a multi-agency active shooter training.

The overnight training exercise will be conducted at Terminal 2 by CBP in conjunction with San Diego Fire-Rescue, airport authorities, Port of San Diego officials and others.

Anyone who witnesses an increase in police and emergency vehicles near the airport from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday should not be alarmed, CBP said.

The full-scale drill is expected to evaluate San Diego's emergency response in an active shooter situation.

CBP said the exercise is necessary due to a growing number of active shootings across the world.

