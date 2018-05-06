The State Route 163 lane closures in Mission Valley resume this week and will last through Friday, Caltrans said.

Up to three lanes of SR-163 will be closed between Friars Road and Genesee Avenue from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, according to Caltrans.

Crews will close up to three lanes in both directions of SR-163 nightly as part of the $40 million SR-163 Friars Road Interchange Project.

Construction crews will widen the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing as well as improve the Friars Road on- and off-ramps.

A southbound 163 auxiliary lane north of the Friars Road exit will also be constructed.

In early March, a subcontractor working on behalf of Flatiron Construction struck an underground, 20-inch gas line while working on the project.

The gas leak shut down the highway and nearby roads for hours along with at least 80 businesses. More than 1,100 homes were evacuated as a precaution.