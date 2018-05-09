SDSO Launches Investigation Into Arrest Caught on Camera

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) has launched a deputy conduct investigation after it was made aware of an arrest incident involving deputies that was captured on video.

The 22-second video posted on Facebook shows two deputies walking an apparently handcuffed man down a walkway and shoving him head first into a wooden fence.

Meanwhile, two other deputies are attempting to take another man into custody on the ground. One of the deputies is seen striking the man in the back of the head as he lay face down on the concrete. Deputies are heard telling the man to "stop fighting."

An SDSO statement said the deputies were responding to a domestic violence call involving an allegedly armed suspect who was holding someone else against their will.

"During the subsequent arrest, the parties in the video fought with deputies and this is a small portion of a much larger incident. While we are not condoning or condemning the actions of anyone at this point, we are taking this matter seriously and will address any outcomes accordingly," the statement said.

The SDSO said it would be reviewing the deputies’ body-worn camera footage as part of its investigation.

A press conference was scheduled Wednesday by The National Action Network scheduled a press conference Wednesday to question what they say is an excessive use of force on two men were already in custody.

The Sheriff's department did not say when or where the arrest occurred but the woman who posted the video stated the deputies were from Vista.