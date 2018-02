Police say a juvenile girl who went missing from a hotel in Serra Mesa Monday evening has been found.

SDPD said the girl had been found at around 7:20 p.m. about 30 minutes after issuing a Missing Person at Risk Alert.

Anyone with information on future missing people is urged to call 911 or contact SDPD at (619) 531-2000. SDPD's Missing Person's Unit can be reached during normal business hours on weekdays at (619) 531-2277.