1 Injured in Garage Fire in San Carlos: SDFD

One person was injured in a garage fire Thursday evening in the San Carlos neighborhood.

The fire sparked just before 8:45 p.m. in the garage of 6796 Clear Sky Trail but did no spread to the rest of the home, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down in about ten minutes. Medics transported one person to an area hospital with burn injuries.

No other information was available.

