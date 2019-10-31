1 Injured in Garage Fire in San Carlos: SDFD - NBC 7 San Diego
1 Injured in Garage Fire in San Carlos: SDFD

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    One person was injured in a garage fire Thursday evening in the San Carlos neighborhood.

    The fire sparked just before 8:45 p.m. in the garage of 6796 Clear Sky Trail but did no spread to the rest of the home, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

    Firefighters had the flames knocked down in about ten minutes. Medics transported one person to an area hospital with burn injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

