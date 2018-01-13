4 Masked Men Tie Up Rancho Santa Fe Residents, Ransack Home

Authorities are searching for four men who entered a Rancho Santa Fe home armed with guns and tied up the residents before ransacking their house.

The intruders entered the home on Stonebridge Lane near San Elijo Lagoon Friday night, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Russell Shimmin. Deputies were alerted to the home invasion robbery at about 11 p.m.

Each man was wearing a mask and was armed with a gun. SDSO said it was not yet known what possessions were taken before the suspects took off in an unknown direction.

As of Saturday, the suspects remain at large.

No other information was available.



