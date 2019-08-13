Pursuit with Parole Violator in Spring Valley Ends with Multiple Crashes

A man wanted for violating parole initiated a pursuit with deputies and hit several cars before coming to a crashing stop in Spring Valley Tuesday.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies first saw the suspect, 37-year-old David Hernandez, in a stolen car on Sweetwater Road just before 2:30 p.m. When they tried to contact him, Hernandez took off.

About 30 seconds into the pursuit, Hernandez hit at least two uninvolved vehicles with the stolen car near the intersection of Gillespie Drive and Jamacha Road and then fled the scene of the crash on foot. Deputies gave chase and took him into custody quickly, the SDSO said.

"Why didn't he stop? The car just hit another one and another one and then another one. And the other car flew this way,” a witness said.

Hernandez and three citizens were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The SDSO said a deputy also hit a car during the vehicle pursuit causing minor damage to both vehicles. The other driver was not injured.