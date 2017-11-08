Poway Rejects Prop A, StoneRidge Golf Course Development

More than 60 percent of voters in Poway cast a "no" vote on a proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club.

There were 6,450 votes cast against the measure or 62.28 percent of the vote.

Voters rejected the idea of changing the city's general plan to rezone up to 25 acres of the county club from an "open space-recreation'' designation to "residential condominium.''

The owner of the StoneRidge Country Club wanted to develop 180 residential condominium units for residents over the age of 55, according to the ballot measure.

Poway Residents Vote on Future of Country Club

