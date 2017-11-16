Human Bones Possibly Found in Bonsall: SDSO

Homicide detectives were investigating Thursday the possibility that human remains were found along a riverbed in Bonsall.

An employee for a habitat management company called San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) around 12:30 p.m. to report they may have found human bones near the Historic San Luis Rey Bridge in Bonsall, an SDSO spokesperson said.

Homicide detectives were sent to investigate.

The area deputies were searching was on the outskirts of Bonsall, near unincorporated Vista.

No other information was immediately available.