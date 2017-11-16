Human Bones Possibly Found in Bonsall: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Human Bones Possibly Found in Bonsall: SDSO

By NBC 7 Staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Three ways La Jolla UTC delivers on what employees really want

    Homicide detectives were investigating Thursday the possibility that human remains were found along a riverbed in Bonsall.

    An employee for a habitat management company called San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) around 12:30 p.m. to report they may have found human bones near the Historic San Luis Rey Bridge in Bonsall, an SDSO spokesperson said.

    Homicide detectives were sent to investigate.

    The area deputies were searching was on the outskirts of Bonsall, near unincorporated Vista.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices