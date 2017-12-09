Police Seek Suspect in Egger Highlands Stabbing

Police seek a male suspect who stabbed a 52-year-old man Saturday.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in the Egger Highlands neighborhood, off Palm Avenue. San Diego Police said the suspect stabbed the victim in the back one time after a verbal altercation.

The victim was transported to a hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, according to SDPD.

The suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on across the street. He is described as a muscular male in his mid-20's, wearing a dark shirt, dark pants, white shoes and a black beanie.

SDPD detectives in the southern division are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No further information is available.