Police Seek Help In Identifying Shelltown Area Murder Suspect

49-year-old Ricardo Moran died from gunshot wounds Oct. 9. Police are seeking any information about his killer.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect responsible for the murder of 49-year-old Ricardo Moran.

San Diego Police Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1800 block of S. 42nd Street, in the Shelltown area of San Diego, on October 9 and found Moran and another adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Moran died from his injuries. The other victim is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported hearing a vehicle speed away from the scene shortly after hearing gunshots, but no vehicle description was provided.

There is no suspect description at this time.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are investigating this muder and offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding the suspects identity or location.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.