Police Chase Near Sherman Oaks - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Police Chase Near Sherman Oaks

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Chase Near Sherman Oaks
    NBCLA

    One person was taken into custody following a chase that ended at the Sherman Oaks Galleria Friday. 

    The driver, who was wanted for burglary, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a high-speed chase along the 405 Freeway.

    The driver entered a parking garage near a shopping center and was spotted running on a nearby surface street. 

    Just before 11 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

    Police set up a perimiter in the area to search for passengers who may have also been in the car.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices