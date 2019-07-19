Police Chase Near Sherman Oaks

One person was taken into custody following a chase that ended at the Sherman Oaks Galleria Friday.

The driver, who was wanted for burglary, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a high-speed chase along the 405 Freeway.

The driver entered a parking garage near a shopping center and was spotted running on a nearby surface street.

Just before 11 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police set up a perimiter in the area to search for passengers who may have also been in the car.

No other information was available.