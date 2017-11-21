Pickup Truck Hauling Trailer Overturns on SR-78 in Escondido - NBC 7 San Diego
Pickup Truck Hauling Trailer Overturns on SR-78 in Escondido

By NBC 7 Staff

    Scott Baird/NBC 7 San Diego
    The pickup truck, hauling a trailer filled with dirt, overturned on the transition ramp at eastbound SR-78 and southbound I-15.

    A pickup truck towing a trailer filled with dirt overturned on State Route 78 in Escondido Tuesday morning, causing the temporary closure of a couple of lanes on the freeway.

    The accident happened just after 9 a.m. at the transition ramp from eastbound SR-78 to southbound Interstate 15 and was caught on video by Caltrans cameras positioned in the area.

    The driver of the truck was non-responsive at the scene, the California Highway Patrol said, and an ambulance was called. No one else was hurt.

    The CHP issued a traffic alert for the area about 10 minutes later, as the crash and dirt from the trailer blocked two lanes.

    No further details were immediately released.

    Published 44 minutes ago

