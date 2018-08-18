A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck crossing in a crosswalk in Carlsbad, police said.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, Carlsbad police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man was crossing eastbound in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 60-year-old man heading northbound in a Prius, she said.

The pedestrian was taken by the fire department to an area hospital. His condition was unknown Saturday morning.

The driver remained at the scene but police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

An investigation into the cause of the collision was underway, Calderwood said.

Carlsbad Boulevard was closed for a time from Chestnut Avenue to Sycamore Avenue during the investigation.