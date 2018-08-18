Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Collision While Crossing in Crosswalk - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Collision While Crossing in Crosswalk

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Smart Home Technologies That Are Changing the Game

    A pedestrian was seriously injured Friday night when he was struck crossing in a crosswalk in Carlsbad, police said.

    The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue, Carlsbad police Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

    The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man was crossing eastbound in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 60-year-old man heading northbound in a Prius, she said.

    The pedestrian was taken by the fire department to an area hospital. His condition was unknown Saturday morning.

    The driver remained at the scene but police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

    An investigation into the cause of the collision was underway, Calderwood said.

    Carlsbad Boulevard was closed for a time from Chestnut Avenue to Sycamore Avenue during the investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices