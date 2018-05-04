Parolee Charged in Woman's Attempted Sexual Assault in Old Town

A parolee accused of pulling a gun on a woman in a restroom at an Old Town hotel and demanding sex pleaded not guilty Friday to five felony counts and was held on $500,000 bail.

Jason Lee Jones, 31, was arrested Tuesday evening, six hours after he allegedly attacked a woman at the Hilton Garden Inn on the 4200 block of Taylor Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

He allegedly went into the women's restroom at the hotel around 12:30 p.m., assaulted a woman with a BB gun and demanded sex, according to the complaint filed against him. Jones allegedly forced himself on the victim but she was able to break free, run out of the restroom and call police, Sgt. Geoffrey DeCesari said.

The suspect then fled the scene but around 6 p.m., a person matching Jones' description was spotted by a witness at Old State Park. Jones was taken into custody without incident, DeCesari said.

Jones was charged with one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation, false imprisonment and two counts burglary. He was also charged with one count of shoplifting from a separate incident at Target.

He faces up to more than 27 years in prison if convicted, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

Jones' is next due in court May 15 for a readiness hearing and May 17 for a preliminary hearing.