An abandoned panga boat was discovered on a La Jolla beach Tuesday.

The 24-foot vessel was spotted on Windandsea Beach, less than two miles south of the La Jolla Tide Pools at about 6:30 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) Lifeguards said. No passengers were seen disembarking the boat or in the surrounding area.

Lifeguards called U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents, who remained at the beach investigating the vessel through the morning.

No arrests have been made, CBP said.

No other information was available.

