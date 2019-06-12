Padres Give Paddack a Break, Send Rookie to Lake Elsinore - NBC 7 San Diego
Padres Give Paddack a Break, Send Rookie to Lake Elsinore

Paddack had given up 16 earned runs over his last five starts.

Published 2 hours ago

    The Padres were bound to find ways to get creative in stretching out Chris Paddack's innings during his rookie campaign. Wednesday they decided to do that by giving him some time away from the club.

    San Diego announced that the star rookie pitcher was optioned to Single-A Lake Elsinore. In a a corresponding move the Padres recalled right handed reliever Robert Stock.

    Paddack is in his second season back from Tommy John surgery, and the team planned to keep careful track of his workload. In 2018 he was shut down after 90 innings, and the club will cap his innings at a certain point in 2019 as well.

    Wednesday's move gives them an opportunity to preserve the pitcher, while giving him a chance to regroup after a stretch of rough outings. After giving up seven earned runs in his first seven appearances, Paddack has been charged with 16 over his last five.

    It's believed that Paddack won't be away from the Padres for very long.

      

