Padres Bullpen Falters in 7-5 Loss to Phillies

SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 5: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies scores ahead of the throw to Austin Allen #62 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Petco Park June 5, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

There are a number of differences between the 2019 Padres and their 2018 counterpart, many of them favor of the recent edition, but the difference between the two bullpens does not.

In Wednesday's series finale against Philly San Diego's relievers failed to get the job done in a 7-5 loss.

The Padres appeared to be in control for much of the game. Josh Naylor and Wil Myers hit back-to-back homers in the third inning to put them up 4-1. Ty France hit an RBI single in the fifth to make it a 5-2 game.

Prior to Wednesday the Phillies were 0-22 after trailing through six innings. Make that 1-22.

Miguel Diaz pitched a clean inning in his return to action. But two relievers who had been reliable of late did not hold up their end of the bargain. Trey Wingenter allowed a Cesar Hernandez triple to make it 5-3. He was charged with two earned runs, while Craig Stammen was hit with three, including two in the eighth.

Andrew Knapp drove in Adam Haseley to complete the 7-5 comeback.

The loss spoils another solid performance from rookie pitcher Cal Quantrill, who rejoined the club to make Wednesday's start. He tossed five innings, allowing two runs on five hits with seven strikeouts.

The loss drops the Padres to 31-31.

Their homestand continues Thursday with four straight against the Nationals.