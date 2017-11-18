A man who somehow caught on fire in a field in San Diego’s Mission Bay Park area Friday night was not able to survive his injuries, police confirmed.

At around 11:30 p.m., an off-duty San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officer was driving westbound on Pacific Highway near SeaWorld Drive when he spotted a man on fire in a field adjacent to the roadway.

The officer stopped to try to help the man ablaze while crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) arrived. The man’s injuries were too severe and firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.

At this point, investigators do not know how or why the man was on fire.

The San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) is looking into what caused the fire and whether or not it was suspicious in nature and if the man was intentionally burned. SDPD’s Homicide Unit is also handling the case.

The man who died has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.