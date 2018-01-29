One Killed in RV Fire in Descanso - NBC 7 San Diego
One Killed in RV Fire in Descanso

By Rafael Avitabile

Published at 3:24 PM PST on Jan 29, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    Cal Fire

    A man was killed Monday when an RV broke out in flames in Descanso.

    The fire broke on the property of 23449 Trappers Hollow Road at around 2:50 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

    Firefighters arrived at the property and found an unresponsive male. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

    Cal Fire tweeted that one civilian was being treated for burn injuries at 3:12 p.m. The agency later confirmed that one person at the scene had died.

    San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Homicide Detail is investigating the incident, along with SDSO Bomb/Arson Unit.

    No other information was available.

