One Killed in RV Fire in Descanso

A man was killed Monday when an RV broke out in flames in Descanso.

The fire broke on the property of 23449 Trappers Hollow Road at around 2:50 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters arrived at the property and found an unresponsive male. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Cal Fire tweeted that one civilian was being treated for burn injuries at 3:12 p.m. The agency later confirmed that one person at the scene had died.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Homicide Detail is investigating the incident, along with SDSO Bomb/Arson Unit.

No other information was available.

