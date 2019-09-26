OnFriar Podcast: Swept in Final Home Series

The Padres have a lot of work to do if they're going to contend with the Dodgers in the National League West. (Getty Images)

The final games of the season at Petco Park went like so many games have gone in the second half of the season:

The Padres didn't play well and took an L.

Not just one L, three L's, all to the Dodgers, who swept the Friars out of their own stadium to leave the Padres with a 36-45 record at home in 2019. So what needs to happen to make sure this kind of thing doesn't happen again? Other than just not playing Los Angeles anymore?

That's that NBC 7's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson will discuss in this week's OnFriar Podcast, recorded at Petco Park in the aftermath of Thursday's 1-0 loss to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.

Among the topics discussed will be the job interim manager Rod Barajas is doing, why we're seeing so many rookies instead of having veterans try to finish the season strong, and a look ahead to the final series of the year in Arizona and what is going to be an extremely busy off-season for Padres General Manager A.J. Preller (and not just because the new uniforms will be revealed in a couple of months).