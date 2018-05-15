An image of the rescue from the LA County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

Four off-duty Camp Pendleton-based U.S. Marines came to the rescue of a hiker in the mountains in Los Angeles County Sunday.

The man was hiking a tough five-mile trail known as the Switzer Falls Hike or the Waterfall Hike in the San Gabriel Mountains when he started having pain in his chest.

Search and rescue workers got a call for help at 4 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The off-duty Marines came across the hiker and worked together to carry him upstream for a faster rescue.

The hiker was taken to the hospital by helicopter with help from deputies and Montrose Search and Rescue. He was expected to recover, deputies said.

“Everyone got to go home safe and just in time to tell Mamma their awesome story for dinner,” according to the sheriff’s department Facebook post.



