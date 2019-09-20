Oceanside Police Searching for Missing Middle School Student

The Oceanside Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl last seen Friday morning at Jefferson Middle School.

Ashleigh Wilks Carter was last seen at 7:15 a.m. when her grandfather dropped her off at Jefferson Middle School at 823 Acacia Avenue.

Police believe she came back to her home on Lemon Street at some point after being dropped off at school because her backpack was at her home.

OPD said Carter was not reported absent from any of her classes. Carter's grandfather told OPD she has never gone missing before.

Carter recently moved to the neighborhood to live with her grandfather and only has one friend in the area.

Carter is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, according to OPD. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or OPD at (760) 435-4900.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.