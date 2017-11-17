New Cheesecake Factory Opens in Carlsbad - NBC 7 San Diego
New Cheesecake Factory Opens in Carlsbad

The restaurant will offer more than 250 menu selections at the 2525 El Camino Real location

By SDBJ Staff

    Cheesecake Factory/Twitter

    The Cheesecake Factory is opening a new restaurant in Carlsbad in the Carlsbad Plaza South Shopping Center.

    The restaurant will offer more than 250 menu selections at the 2525 El Camino Real location, including dishes with 590 calories or less and more than 50 signature cheesecakes and desserts.

    Featuring imported limestone floors, custom wood columns and hand painted murals, the restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 210 full-service, casual dining restaurants throughout the United States.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago
