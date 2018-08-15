New 22-Lane Pedestrian Crossing Set to Open at San Ysidro Port of Entry - NBC 7 San Diego
New 22-Lane Pedestrian Crossing Set to Open at San Ysidro Port of Entry

The new facility will have 22 processing lanes, nearly three times more than the old facility

By Melissa Adan and Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago

    U.S. leaders and law enforcement will gather at the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday to celebrate the opening of an upgraded pedestrian building at the busiest land border crossing in the Western Hemisphere. 

    The San Ysidro Port of Entry pedestrian-processing building, known as Ped East, is set to open to the public once congress members and border patrol agents cut the ribbon on the new facility Wednesday afternoon. 

    The facility is phase two of an expansion project that aims to reduce wait times for the tens of thousands of travelers who enter the United States at the San Ysidro POE daily. 

    The new facility will have 22 processing lanes, nearly three times more than the old facility. 

    The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by a ceremony with U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas and Scott Peters as well as San Diego Mayor Faulconer and Tijuana mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum Buenrostro, among others. 

