Nationwide Exercise Will Cause Delays at Naval Facilities Next Week - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Nationwide Exercise Will Cause Delays at Naval Facilities Next Week

Drivers should expect increased traffic near bases and facilities

By Andrew Johnson

Published at 6:02 PM PST on Feb 2, 2018 | Updated at 6:36 PM PST on Feb 2, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington

    The U.S. Navy will conduct a large-scale safety and protection training exercise next Monday through Friday, Feb. 5 to 9, that will cause incoming traffic delays to San Diego bases and facilities.

    This nation-wide exercise, dubbed Exercise Solid Curtain, is held annually to train Navy personnel in general threat readiness.

    Although the Navy has assured minimal disruptions, drivers should expect increased traffic near bases and facilities. For those who live near a naval base, heightened security will be present for the exercise.

    Patients at the Naval Medical Center San Diego are advised to arrive 45 minutes early for any medical appointments during the exercise.

    For more information about this exercise, please call Brian O'Rourke, Navy Region Southwest Public Affairs at (619) 985-3725.


    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices