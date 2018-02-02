Nationwide Exercise Will Cause Delays at Naval Facilities Next Week

The U.S. Navy will conduct a large-scale safety and protection training exercise next Monday through Friday, Feb. 5 to 9, that will cause incoming traffic delays to San Diego bases and facilities.

This nation-wide exercise, dubbed Exercise Solid Curtain, is held annually to train Navy personnel in general threat readiness.

Although the Navy has assured minimal disruptions, drivers should expect increased traffic near bases and facilities. For those who live near a naval base, heightened security will be present for the exercise.

Patients at the Naval Medical Center San Diego are advised to arrive 45 minutes early for any medical appointments during the exercise.

For more information about this exercise, please call Brian O'Rourke, Navy Region Southwest Public Affairs at (619) 985-3725.



